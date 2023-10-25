This is probably Villa's trickiest game as AZ Alkmaar have won eight of their nine games in the Dutch league - drawing the other - so it is likely to be crucial in deciding the outcome of the group.

When you throw in the fact that the team that finishes second need to take part in the two-legged preliminary knockout round to reach the last 16, Villa boss Unai Emery will be eager to grab top spot, so he could be tempted to name a strong team to get the job done in Alkmaar.

Villa's top scorer Ollie Watkins has yet to start a match in the Europa Conference League but could continue in the XI after netting for the eighth time this term in last Sunday's 4-1 demolition job of West Ham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa?

AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 26th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa kick-off time

AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa on radio

If you live in the West Midlands, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM, which is available on 95.6 FM.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

AZ Alkmaar v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AZ Alkmaar (11/5) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (11/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.