The pair could not be split when they met in Serie A recently but Botafogo are the form side heading into this weekend's clash. They're on course to win the Brazilian top tier and punched their ticket to the final courtesy of a 6-3 aggregate victory over Uruguayan side Penarol.

Atletico Minero, meanwhile, have gone 10 games without a win since their first-leg victory over River Plate of Argentina, which was enough to see them through. The Belo Horizonte club are set for a disappointing mid-table finish in Serie A and suffered defeat in the Copa do Brasil Finals earlier in November.

The Copa Libertadores is rarely short on drama and Saturday's Final promises more of the same.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo on TV and online.

When is Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo?

Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024.

Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo kick-off time

Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo online

You can live stream the Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo game online via BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio broadcast in the UK.

