After more than a decade away, Villa were served a stark reminder of just how tough European competition is as they lost their opener 3-2 away at Slavia Prague to leave them bottom of the table.

Emery's side are one of the favourites to win the Europa Conference League, but they will know not to underestimate Thursday's opposition. Zrinjski Mostar beat AZ Alkmaar 4-3 in their first game in Group E, which was also their first-ever European group stage game, and have won four games on the bounce in all competitions.

The visitors may be sizeable underdogs but won a record eighth Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina by a 20-point margin last term, and they will be desperate to make the most of the continental progress they've already made this season - having fallen short at the qualifying stages in previous years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar?

Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023.

Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar kick-off time

Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

On the 12th October, discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, PPV Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio WM online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar odds



