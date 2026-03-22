Aston Villa and West Ham United face off at Villa Park on Sunday in their final Premier League game before the international break.

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Unai Emery's side eased past Lille to book their place in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday but have struggled domestically in recent weeks.

It's now just one win in seven and three defeats in a row in the Premier League for Villa, who could miss out on a Champions League spot if they cannot get back on track.

With relegation rivals Spurs and Nottingham Forest facing off, the Hammers know that a win would raise them out of the drop zone for the first time since November.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side look to be hitting form at the right time, with two wins and a draw since the start of March.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v West Ham on TV and online.

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When is Aston Villa v West Ham?

Aston Villa v West Ham will take place on Sunday 22 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v West Ham kick-off time

Aston Villa v West Ham will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Aston Villa v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Aston Villa v West Ham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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