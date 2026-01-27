Aston Villa will look to close out the League Phase of the Europa League with a victory when RB Salzburg visit Villa Park on Thursday.

Ad

The Villans have already secured a place in the last 16 and head into the final round of fixtures only behind leaders Lyon on goal difference.

After Youri Tielemans became the latest Villa player to suffer an injury in the weekend's victory over Newcastle, it would be no surprise to see Unai Emery rest some key men for the visit of Salzburg.

The Austrian Bundesliga leaders head to Birmingham knowing that they need to win and hope results elsewhere go their way to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Last week's victory over Basel was Salzburg's first game since mid-December, with their domestic schedule not set to return until February due to a winter break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v RB Salzburg on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v RB Salzburg?

Aston Villa v RB Salzburg will take place on Thursday 29th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v RB Salzburg kick-off time

Aston Villa v RB Salzburg will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Aston Villa v RB Salzburg on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v RB Salzburg online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v RB Salzburg on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v RB Salzburg odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (4/9) Draw (7/2) Salzburg (19/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.