In those five golden finals, City have scored 13 times and conceded just two goals, making them a near-impenetrable cup final unit.

Villa head into the game on the back of woeful Premier League form, but in Jack Grealish they boast one of the brightest attacking stars in the top flight.

City are overwhelming favourites to reclaim their crown, but could Dean Smith's men spring a surprise when the teams lock horns at Wembley?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1st March 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 3:30pm) and Main Event (from 4:00pm).

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

With the greatest respect to Villa, this is City's trophy to lose.

If messrs Sterling, De Bruyne and Aguero show up in tip-top condition with that relentless winning mentality, it could be over before half-time.

However, this season's Man City has revealed chinks in their armour, most alarmingly in their backline.

Villa must strike a perfect balance between applying pressure on City's defence, not shying away from attacking them, and making sure they don't leave themselves woefully exposed at the other end.

If they can do that, we have a game on our hands. The likelihood is they won't be able to crack the code.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-4 Man City