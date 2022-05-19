Their final day matchup with Manchester City could decide who wins the league title while their fixture on Thursday's Premier League TV schedule against Burnley at Villa Park may influence who is relegated to the Championship in 2021/22.

Though they haven't got much to play for themselves, Aston Villa could have a say in the races at both ends of the Premier League over the next five days.

The Clarets are in the bottom three as things stand but they have a game in hand over Leeds United and due to their far superior goal difference, only need a draw to move back above the Whites.

Judging by Newcastle United's performance in the 2-0 win against Arsenal, getting a result against them on the final day of the season is going to be tough, which makes their midweek trip to the West Midlands even more important.

Michael Jackson's side were comfortably beaten when these two sides met at Turf Moor less than a fortnight ago and they simply have to be better on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Burnley?

Aston Villa v Burnley will take place on Thursday 19th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Everton v Crystal Palace.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Burnley team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia; Watkins, Ings

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Roberts, Collins, Stephens, Taylor; Lennon, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Cornet, Weghorst

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Aston Villa v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Burnley

Burnley were well beaten when these two sides met at Turf Moor, with Erik Pieters' stoppage-time goal nothing more than a consolation.

The Clarets' future is still in their hands and any result against Villa would be a huge step toward safety but their lengthy injury list isn't going to make things easy for them.

It seems Dale Stephens could return and it would be no surprise to see Jackson opt for a 4-4-2, which may just help them earn a hard-fought draw.

They showed impressive mettle against Spurs and need to produce that again on Thursday.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley (6/1 at bet365)

