Next up is Villa, and Mikel Arteta's side will be out for some revenge after being beaten home and away last term – results that would prove costly as they finished just two points behind their title rivals.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to lay down a marker as they try to build on a stunning 2023/24 campaign.

Unai Emery's team finished fourth in the top flight last term, qualifying for the Champions League, and now want to show that they're more than just a one-season wonder.

A 2-1 victory over West Ham got the new campaign going in style, but they'll know that the visit of Arsenal represents a different challenge entirely.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Aston Villa v Arsenal kick-off time

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (16/5) Draw (11/4) Aston Villa (4/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

