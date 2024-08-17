The hope among Gunners fans is that recent experiences, as well as a few new additions, and the return of injured players like Jurrien Timber, can help them finally get the monkey off their back.

A strong showing on Saturday would go some way to igniting belief in their supporters that this could be their year.

Wolves, meanwhile, are out to spoil the opening day party as they look to build on an impressive first season under Gary O'Neil.

Fourteenth may be their lowest finish since they returned to the Premier League, but given Julen Lopetegui walked out just before it began, there were plenty of positives to take from 2023/24 – not least the fact that they ended the campaign just three points outside the top half.

The departures of key duo Max Kilman and Pedro Neto are tough to take, but the hope is that a first full pre-season under O'Neil, as well as some new additions, has them in a better place than they were last term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Wolves?

Arsenal v Wolves will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Arsenal v Wolves kick-off time

Arsenal v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Arsenal v Wolves available to to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

