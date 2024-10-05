Rodri's season-ending injury may have dented Man City's hopes but Arsenal look to have other competition in league leaders Liverpool, which makes following Saka's statement up with a win all the more important ahead of the October international break.

They'll be expected to do so against winless Southampton, who have earned just one point in their first season back in the Premier League.

Russell Martin has stayed true to his possession-heavy ideology but hammered his players for their lack of "fight and aggression and spirit and togetherness and courage" after Monday's defeat to Bournemouth.

Hardly a good time, then, to travel to face an Arsenal side hungry for points and full of belief as they chase a first top-flight title in more than two decades.

When is Arsenal v Southampton?

Arsenal v Southampton will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Arsenal v Southampton kick-off time

Arsenal v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

