Arsenal, who have already had three players sent off this campaign, missed the chance to go temporarily top of the Premier League and Arteta will demand a response from his team on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners, who are waiting to see if star man Bukayo Saka will be fit to face Shakhtar Donetsk, played out a 0-0 draw at Atalanta in their Champions League opener this season before pulling off an impressive 2-0 win against PSG last time out.

Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk are still searching for their first Champions League win after drawing at Bologna and losing at home against Atalanta. They've also failed to dominate in the league this campaign and they're already six points behind leaders Dynamo Kyiv.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk?

Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off time

Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

