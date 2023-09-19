Arsenal head into the match in fine form as Sunday's 1-0 victory against Everton, courtesy of Leandro Trossard's second-half effort, continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt to face PSV, however, after limping out of the Goodison Park clash with a muscle injury, while Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber remain long-term absentees. There could also be a change between the sticks after David Raya got the nod ahead of Aaron Ramsdale at Everton.

PSV have won all four of their league matches to top the early Eredivisie standings and hammered Scottish giants Rangers in last month's play-off round to book their place in the group stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v PSV on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Arsenal v PSV?

Arsenal v PSV will take place on Wednesday 20th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v PSV kick-off time

Arsenal v PSV will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v PSV on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v PSV online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Arsenal v PSV on radio

Unfortunately, Arsenal v PSV has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v PSV odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (TBC) Draw (TBC) PSV (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.