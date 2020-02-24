Alexandre Lacazette grabbed the decisive goal – his second in two games – following a nine-game barren run.

Olympiakos held firm for much of the game though, and won't be easily broken down at the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Olympiakos game on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Olympiakos?

Arsenal v Olympiakos will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

How to watch Arsenal v Olympiakos on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Olympiakos online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal have found a rhythm under Mile Arteta with the steady draws giving way to solid wins – three in their last four.

One of most pleasing aspects of Arsenal's surge in form has been their ability to record clean sheets, something that would guarantee passage itno the next round.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Olympiakos