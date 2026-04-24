Arsenal will look to get their Premier League title charge back on track when Newcastle United visit the Emirates on Saturday.

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The Gunners have stumbled and allowed Man City, who moved top for the first time since August on Tuesday, to seize control of the title race.

But with Mikel Arteta's side set to play twice before Man City's next match, they have the chance to wrestle back the momentum.

Newcastle have shared some fiery encounters with the North Londoners over the past few seasons and would love nothing more than to dent their title hopes further.

The Magpies head to the capital on the back of three straight defeats, however, and with Eddie Howe's future under threat.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Newcastle?

Arsenal v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 23 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Newcastle kick-off time

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Arsenal v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Arsenal v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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