Mikel Arteta's side will likely have to be near-perfect if they're to achieve that dream, and making the most of pre-season will be key.

They kicked things off with a penalty shootout win against Bournemouth on Wednesday, and will also face Liverpool out in America before heading back for games against Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon at the Emirates in August.

Erik ten Hag needs things to click for him at Old Trafford this season, and there have been positive signs already, with new signing Leny Yoro making a strong start to life with the Red Devils.

A youthful Man Utd side were beaten away at Rosenborg to kick off their pre-season schedule, but a victory against Rangers has followed, while they've still got Real Betis and Liverpool to come on their US tour.

Sunday's game will not be as fiery as some of the clashes between the pair over the years, but there will certainly be no shortage of talent on show in the home of Hollywood.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 28th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 1am.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on MUTV from 1am.

Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Arsenal v Man Utd on MUTV and Arsenal.com.

MUTV requires a monthly subscription while a match pass on Arsenal.com costs £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

