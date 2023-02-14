The Gunners are three points clear of City in second, with Mikel Arteta's men also boasting a game in hand.

Arsenal and Manchester City go head to head for the first time in the Premier League this season as the title race heats up.

While Arsenal have an advantage, they've suffered a dip in form recently, with the Gunners drawing against Brentford and Newcastle, while also losing at Everton.

City suffered a defeat at Tottenham earlier this month, however Pep Guardiola's side bounced back on Sunday, beating Aston Villa 3-1 to put the pressure back on Arsenal.

It's another reunion between former colleagues Arteta and Guardiola, with the City boss coming out on top in their FA Cup showdown last month at the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Man City.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 15th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man City team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

Arsenal v Man City prediction

It will likely be a close affair between the Premier League's two best sides on Wednesday night.

City may feel the pressure has shifted onto Arsenal in the title race, however Mikel Arteta will demand a response from his side after the draw against Brentford.

The Gunners' home form is brilliant this season (won eight, drawn two) and we're expecting it to end level at the Emirates.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Man City (6/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (15/8) Draw (5/2) Man City (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.