Silverware is on the line on Sunday as Arsenal and Manchester City face off at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

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The pair have been locked in a battle for the Premier League title this term, with the Gunners pulling ahead, but shift their focus to the cup competition this weekend.

Arsenal are seeking to end a six-year trophy drought and keep their hopes of the quadruple alive, after beating Chelsea over two legs in the semi-finals.

Man City, who were too good for Newcastle in the last round, will be looking to bounce back from their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid and win a 19th trophy under Pep Guardiola, in what is expected to be his last season at the helm.

Recent meetings between the pair have been hard-fought encounters when tempers have flared – with the Carabao Cup on the line, Sunday should be no different.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Sunday 22 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and ITV1.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99). NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

Both platforms can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Is Arsenal v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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