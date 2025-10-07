Renee Slegers must rally her troops after their late heartbreak away at Man City on Saturday as the hosts search for a winning start to the League Phase.

The top four teams after six games will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, with the sides that finish between fifth and 12th heading into the play-offs in the hope of joining them.

Lyon will arrive in North London full of confidence. The eight-time Champions League winners are top of the Première Ligue after starting their title defence with four consecutive victories.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Lyon on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Lyon?

Arsenal v Lyon will take place on Tuesday 7th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Lyon kick-off time

Arsenal v Lyon will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Lyon on?

You can watch the game live on Disney Plus.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Lyon online

Disney Plus customers can live stream the game via the Disney Plus app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Listen to Arsenal v Lyon on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Lyon odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (27/20) Draw (29/10) Lyon (31/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.