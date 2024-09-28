Mikel Arteta's team came within minutes of beating Man City at the Etihad only for John Stones to bag a heartbreaking equaliser in stoppage time, which kept the league leaders top of the table and left Arsenal two points back in fourth.

The North Londoners will hope that Newcastle can do them a favour in Saturday's early kick-off, but their focus needs to be on getting back to winning ways against Leicester.

The Foxes are still searching for their first Premier League win since last season's promotion and their first under Steve Cooper - with draws against Everton, Crystal Palace, and Everton enough to keep them clear of the bottom three for the time being.

It's Leicester's opening weekend 1-1 against Spurs that will concern Arsenal the most and serve as a warning to them to take their chances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leicester?

Arsenal v Leicester will take place on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Arsenal v Leicester kick-off time

Arsenal v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

