The visit of Champions League minnows Kairat Almaty in the last round of League Phase fixtures offers Arsenal the chance for an instant response to their weekend disappointment.

Mikel Arteta's side were beaten 3-2 by Man Utd at the Emirates on Sunday to extend their winless run in the Premier League to three games and cut their lead at the top to four points.

The Gunners have been untouchable in Europe this season, winning all seven of their League Phase games, and have already booked their place in the Champions League last 16.

The visitors, meanwhile, are bottom of the table after enduring a bruising continental campaign, which has seen them earn just a point from their seven matches.

Arsenal are expected to make light work of the Kazakhstan Premier League leaders, which leaves Arteta facing interesting selection dilemmas ahead of the trip to Elland Road on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Kairat Almaty on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Kairat Almaty?

Arsenal v Kairat Almaty will take place on Wednesday 28th January 2026.

Arsenal v Kairat Almaty kick-off time

Arsenal v Kairat Almaty will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Kairat Almaty on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 7 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Kairat Almaty online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Arsenal v Kairat Almaty on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

