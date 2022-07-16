The Gunners have picked up some exciting signings in recent weeks and defeated Nurnberg 5-3 in their first taste of pre-season action.

Arsenal are bubbling along nicely in the summer of 2022 as they continue preparations to challenge the top order on their return to Premier League action.

New boy Gabriel Jesus scored twice and forced two own goals from defenders within just half an hour of stepping off the bench at half-time on his debut.

Everton are the opposition for Arsenal here, with Mikel Arteta set for a warm reception from fans of his former team.

The Toffees, led by Frank Lampard, will be desperate to strengthen before the 2022/23 season comes around as they seek to avoid another close encounter with the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Everton on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will take place on Sunday 17th July 2022 at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 12am.

There's plenty of Arsenal pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full guide for all the details about The Gunners' upcoming fixtures.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Everton on?

The game will not be on TV but fans will be able to watch it live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app – as with the whole of The Gunners' pre-season schedule (though some restrictions will apply).

The games will be available on a pay-per-view basis, costing £5.99 each for UK viewers, and will include matchday coverage and analysis.

How to live stream Arsenal v Everton online

You can also live stream the match on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.