Arsenal and Chelsea will both be looking to land the first blow in the opening leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Ad

The Gunners have had to do things the hard way in their European title defence – finishing outside the top four in the League Phase and beating OH Leuven 7-1 on aggregate in the play-off round.

The North Londoners beat the Blues away in January but will still be desperate to make the most of their home advantage and take a lead into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are chasing a first Champions League triumph as they bid to follow up the domestic treble that they won in Sonia Bompastor's debut season.

Saturday's 1-1 draw against London City Lionesses was hardly ideal preparation but the visitors have saved their best for Europe this term.

They're unbeaten in the Champions League and qualified directly for the quarter-finals by finishing third in the League Phase table.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 24 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Benfica v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+ and BBC Two.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

Disney+ customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game on BBC iPlayer.

Is Arsenal v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (11/10) Draw (13/5) Chelsea (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.