Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday evening in the deciding leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Ad

The Gunners took a narrow advantage back to North London after winning 3-2 away at Stamford Bridge in the first leg last month and, following a confidence-boosting 4-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday, will now look to finish the job.

Should Mikel Arteta's side punch their ticket for the final at Wembley in March, Arsenal will have the chance to end their five-year trophy drought next month.

The odds are against Chelsea but Liam Rosenior's side proved they have the quality to trouble their opponents in the first leg, while their comeback victory over West Ham on the weekend shows their fight.

Rosenior will be desperate to see his side overturn the one-goal deficit and progress to the final, where either Man City or Newcastle awaits, as the Carabao Cup represents his best chance of winning a trophy in his first season at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on ITV1, Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

Fans can live stream the game via ITVX.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (4/6) Draw (31/10) Chelsea (15/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.