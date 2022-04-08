The Spaniard highlighted the Gunners' performance at Selhurst Park as the most disappointing in "a long time" and with Tottenham cranking up the pressure in the race for the top four they can't afford another slip-up.

Mikel Arteta has called for his Arsenal side to "face the challenge" ahead of them after their dismal 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and their chance to respond will come against Brighton at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal are behind fourth-place Spurs on goal difference but they still have a game in hand over their rivals.

It looks a good time to face Brighton, who ended a run of six straight defeats with a goalless draw against Norwich City on the weekend.

The fact that that is their best result since early February emphasises just what a disastrous period this has been for the Seagulls – though Graham Potter's team are at least under no threat of relegation.

When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Saturday 9th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Southampton v Chelsea on Saturday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Brighton team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Brighton predicted XI: Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Groß, Bissouma, March; Trossard; Maupay, Welbeck

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Our prediction: Arsenal v Brighton

Palace deserve a huge amount of credit but Arsenal were simply not good enough on Monday night and we can expect a response from them this weekend.

The news that Kieran Tierney is set for knee surgery is a bitter blow for the Gunners but though it is tempting for Arteta to use Granit Xhaka at left-back to replace him, the experienced Swiss midfielder is needed in the centre of the park in the absence of Thomas Partey.

That means Nuno Tavares should get the nod despite a difficult evening for him at Selhurst Park.

Brighton will be buoyed slightly by ending their long losing run last weekend but a visit to the Emirates is a much sterner test than hosting Norwich and they may feel the full force of an Arsenal side looking to make up for Monday's slip-up.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (7/1 at Bet365)

