Arsenal - in the process of finalising the signing of Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna - are without a number of senior pros, including England trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale, for their pre-season tour of the USA - so Mikel Arteta has had to include a number of academy talents in his squad.

Bournemouth finished 12th in last season's Premier League table, and already have minutes in the tank after a 1-1 draw with League One new boys Wrexham in their pre-season opener last weekend.

The Cherries' American midfielder Tyler Adams will miss the fixture - and the start of the Premier League season - after undergoing surgery on a back injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bournemouth.

When is Arsenal v Bournemouth?

Arsenal v Bournemouth will take place on Thursday 25th July 2024.

Arsenal v Bournemouth kick-off time

Arsenal v Bournemouth will kick off at 3:30am.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bournemouth on?

Arsenal v Bournemouth will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Arsenal v Bournemouth online

Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to Arsenal v Bournemouth on Arsenal.com and AFCBTV.

You can buy a one-off pass to watch the match for £4.99 on Arsenal.com or £5 on AFCBTV.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

