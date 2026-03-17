Honours are even between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday evening.

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The Gunners salvaged a late draw in Germany last week, with Kai Havertz's 89th-minute penalty cancelling out Robert Andrich's opener.

Mikel Arteta faces a selection call on 16-year-old Max Dowman after he inspired Arsenal to a weekend victory over Everton, which has tightened their grip on the Premier League title.

Leverkusen have enjoyed their travels in Europe this term, winning three of their five away games in the Champions League, including a 2-0 win at Man City in November.

The visitors, who are sixth in the Bundesliga, will not fear Arsenal after going toe-to-toe with them in an impressive first leg display, but know they'll have to be at their best to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online.

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When is Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen?

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Tuesday 17 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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