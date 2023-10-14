The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in their season opener and then salvaged a draw away at Man Utd on the weekend thanks to Cloé Lacasse's 93rd-minute equaliser. That leaves them ninth - hardly the ideal start to a title challenge.

As for Villa, they lost 2-1 to Man Utd first up and then 2-0 to Liverpool on the weekend to slide to 11th - only above rock-bottom Bristol City on goal difference.

Arsenal will be the heavy favourites, but it has been a dramatic and unpredictable start to the new WSL season, which bodes well for Sunday's game at the Emirates and the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Aston Villa?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 15th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Aston Villa kick-off time

Arsenal v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:50pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Aston Villa online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/5) Draw (4/1) Aston Villa (15/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.