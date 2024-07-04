Lautaro Martinez has emerged as Argentina's main man in the USA, with the Inter forward scoring four of their five goals, including a brace in their 2-0 defeat of Peru last week.

Selección head coach Lionel Scaloni was able to rest the likes of Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister for that match so he should have a fresh squad ready to tackle the knockout rounds.

Ecuador, who scraped through to the last eight on goal difference after collecting four points from their three games, face an uphill task to progress to the semi-finals as they have not beaten Argentina in their last seven meetings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v Ecuador on TV and online.

When is Argentina v Ecuador?

Argentina v Ecuador will take place on Friday 5th July 2024.

Argentina v Ecuador kick-off time

Argentina v Ecuador will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Argentina v Ecuador on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Argentina v Ecuador online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

