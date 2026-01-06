A place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 will be on the line when Algeria and DR Congo face off on Tuesday.

Ad

The Desert Warriors, led by captain and talisman Riyad Mahrez, won three from three to storm into the knockout stages as the Group E winners.

Algeria are among the teams tipped to go all the way and add a third AFCON crown to their 2019 and 1990 titles later this month.

Before they can start dreaming of silverware, the North African outfit will need to do what no team has yet done this tournament and defeat DR Congo.

The Leopards, two-time AFCON winners themselves, went unbeaten in Group D, only finishing second to Senegal on goal difference and could be a real danger in the knockout stages given their threat on the break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Algeria v DR Congo on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Algeria v DR Congo?

Algeria v DR Congo will take place on Tuesday 6th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Algeria v DR Congo kick-off time

Algeria v DR Congo will kick off at 4pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Algeria v DR Congo on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 3:55pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Algeria v DR Congo online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Algeria v DR Congo on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Algeria v DR Congo odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Algeria (1/1) Draw (21/10) DR Congo (7/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.