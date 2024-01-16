Which Africa Cup of Nations matches are on today? AFCON on TV – Tuesday 16th January
Your complete guide to Africa Cup of Nations matches on TV today.
The Africa Cup of Nations has kicked off with a bang – and a string of surprise results already inside the first week.
Tuesday's matches will begin with Burkina Faso's opener against Mauritania. Tunisia take on Namibia in the late afternoon game, before Mali face South Africa in the primetime evening slot.
Morocco – who remarkably reached the semi-finals of the World Cup 2022 – begin their campaign against Tanzania tomorrow, while DR Congo face Zambia.
Hosts Ivory Coast and reigning champions Senegal got off to smooth starts with a victory each, but Cape Verde stunned Ghana with a last-minute winner to secure a 2-1 triumph against all the odds.
Cameroon were held to a draw with Guinea, while Riyad Mahrez's Algeria were held to a draw by Angola. If the opening week is anything to go by, this is shaping up to be a superb tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of AFCON matches live on TV today.
Africa Cup of Nations matches on today – Tuesday 16th January
All UK time.
Tuesday 16th January
Burkina Faso v Mauritania (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Tunisia v Namibia (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Mali v South Africa (8pm) Sky Sports Football
How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 will be broadcast live across Sky Sports Football, Mix, Premier League and Main Event.
You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Africa Cup of Nations matches coming up
All UK time.
Wednesday 17th January
Morocco v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports Football
DR Congo v Zambia (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Thursday 18th January
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Ivory Coast v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Egypt v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 19th January
Cape Verde v Mozambique (2pm) Sky Sports Football
Senegal v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Guinea v The Gambia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Saturday 20th January
Algeria v Burkina Faso (2pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mauritania v Angola (5pm) Sky Sports Football
Tunisia v Mali (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 21st January
Morocco v DR Congo (2pm) Sky Sports TBC
Zambia v Tanzania (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
South Africa v Namibia (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Monday 22nd January
Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Cape Verde v Egypt (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mozambique v Ghana (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Tuesday 23rd January
The Gambia v Cameroon (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Guinea v Senegal (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Angola v Burkina Faso (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Mauritania v Algeria (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Wednesday 24th January
Namibia v Mali (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
South Africa v Tunisia (5pm) Sky Sports TBC
Tanzania v DR Congo (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Zambia v Morocco (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Round of 16
Saturday 27th January
R16 1: Group D Winner v Group B/E/F Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 2: Group A Runner-up v Group C Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 28th January
R16 2: Group A Winner v Group C/D/E Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 3: Group B Runner-up v Group F Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 29th January
R16 4: Group B Winner v Group A/C/D Third Place (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 5: Group C Winner v Group A/B/F Third Place (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 30th January
R16 7: Group E Winner v Group D Runner-up (5pm) Sky Sports Football
R16 8: Group F Winner v Group E Runner-up (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd February
QF1: Winner of R16 2 v Winner of R16 1 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
QF2: Winner of R16 4 v Winner of R16 3 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Saturday 3rd February
QF3: Winner of R16 7 v Winner of R16 6 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
QF4: Winner of R16 5 v Winner of R16 8 (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7th February
SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF4 (5pm) Sky Sports Football
SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF2 (8pm) Sky Sports TBC
Third-place play-off
Saturday 10th February
Third-place play-off: SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Final
Sunday 11th February
Final: SF1 winner v SF1 loser (8pm) Sky Sports Football
