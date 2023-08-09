Mark Robins's men kicked off their Championship campaign on Sunday and it looked like Coventry were going to pick up a decent point at Leicester, however, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall netted in the 87th minute to snatch all three points.

Coventry travel to AFC Wimbledon, who just avoided relegation last season in League Two by finishing two points above the relegation zone.

AFC Wimbledon drew their opening League Two fixture 0-0 at Grimsby on Saturday and Coventry will fancy their chances of booking their place in the Carabao Cup second round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Wimbledon v Coventry on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is AFC Wimbledon v Coventry?

AFC Wimbledon v Coventry will take place on Wednesday 9th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AFC Wimbledon v Coventry kick-off time

AFC Wimbledon v Coventry will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon v Coventry on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream AFC Wimbledon v Coventry online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

AFC Wimbledon v Coventry odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AFC Wimbledon (4/1) Draw (14/5) Coventry (7/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.