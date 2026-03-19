Crystal Palace travel to Cyprus for the deciding leg of their Conference League last-16 tie against AEK Larnaca.

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Honours are even after a frustrating goalless draw at Selhurst Park in last week's first leg, when the Eagles could not break the deadlock despite dominating possession and the shot count.

Palace will be wary of AEK Larnaca's home record, with the Cypriot side unbeaten at AEK Arena in the Conference League this term.

With no game on the weekend and the international break upcoming, Oliver Glasner's side can throw everything at Thursday's clash to ensure they punch their ticket for the quarter-finals.

In a season that is at risk of fizzling out, Palace need to find a victory that keeps the campaign alive and re-enthuses a frustrated fanbase.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

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When is AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace?

AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 19 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace kick-off time

AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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