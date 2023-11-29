A lengthy injury list looks set to make things tough for Roberto De Zerbi's side, however, after they edged past Nottingham Forest with a threadbare squad on the weekend in a game that saw Ansu Fati forced off after 20 minutes.

Brighton know just how tough an opponent AEK can be, having been beaten 3-2 by them at the Amex in September, while the Greek side have lost just twice at home all season.

But the 2022/23 Super League Greece champions face injury problems of their own with forward duo Sergio Araujo and Levi Garcia and midfielder Jens Jonsson all facing a race against time to return to fitness for Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AEK Athens v Brighton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is AEK Athens v Brighton?

AEK Athens v Brighton will take place on Thursday 30th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AEK Athens v Brighton kick-off time

AEK Athens v Brighton will kick off at 5:45m.

What TV channel is AEK Athens v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AEK Athens v Brighton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to AEK Athens v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex.

BBC Radio Sussex is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Sussex online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

AEK Athens v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AEK Athens (13/15) Draw (11/4) Brighton (17/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.