Stefano Pioli's men, who boast home advantage in the first leg at the San Siro, will be hoping for a repeat of their stunning 4-0 win in Naples earlier this month.

AC Milan host Napoli in an all-Serie A Champions League quarter-final showdown on Wednesday night in their first meeting in the competition.

AC Milan are now fourth in Serie A and they handed Napoli their third league loss that day – however, Luciano Spalletti's men are still on course to win the title as they hold a 16-point lead on Lazio in second.

Napoli have been brilliant this campaign and they've netted 66 times in their 29 Serie A outings, while conceding just 21 goals. They've also had Champions League success which has seen them reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Spalletti's side hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16 after topping their group, while AC Milan edged past Tottenham 1-0 over the two legs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Napoli on TV and online.

When is AC Milan v Napoli?

AC Milan v Napoli will take place on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

AC Milan v Napoli kick-off time

AC Milan v Napoli will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Napoli on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream AC Milan v Napoli online

AC Milan v Napoli odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AC Milan (7/4) Draw (11/5) Napoli (13/8)*

AC Milan v Napoli prediction

