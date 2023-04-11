Luciano Spalletti's side are 16 points clear at the top of Serie A and they're closing in on their first title since 1990. They've been an attacking force this season having scored 66 times in their 29 league games.

The high-flying Napoli turn their attention back to the Champions League on Wednesday night as they face AC Milan in the first leg of their quarter-final showdown.

Napoli, who hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16, have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history and they can fully focus on the competition with the Serie A title all-but wrapped up.

They face AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday and it'll be the first time these sides have met in the Champions League.

Stefano Pioli's men will be hoping they can pull off another result similar to their shock 4-0 win in Naples earlier this month. AC Milan, who beat Tottenham 1-0 over two legs in the Round of 16, handed Napoli their third defeat of the season that day.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for AC Milan v Napoli.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is AC Milan v Napoli?

AC Milan v Napoli will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AC Milan v Napoli team news

AC Milan predicted line-up: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic, Bennacer; Diaz, Leao, Giroud.

Napoli predicted line-up: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori.

AC Milan v Napoli prediction

Napoli have won four of their last five, with the only defeat coming at home in that surprise performance against AC Milan.

They are also still without their star forward Victor Osimhen and that blunts their attack slightly.

AC Milan will be desperate to keep it tight and we could see it end level to set up a thriller at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the second leg.

Our prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Napoli (5/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

AC Milan v Napoli odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

AC Milan (7/4) Draw (11/5) Napoli (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.