His replacement, Philippe Clement, is unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions since taking the reins, and Rangers are slowly chipping away at Celtic's hefty advantage in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Aberdeen were the best of the rest last term, but Barry Robson's first full season in the dugout is proving a mixed bag as the Dons are ninth in the table and out of Europe - but are in the Scottish League Cup final.

This will be their first game at Pittodrie in exactly a month, and while they have to overcome poor recent form on home soil, Aberdeen secured all three points the last time Rangers were in town earlier this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v Rangers?

Aberdeen v Rangers will take place on Sunday 26th November 2023.

Aberdeen v Rangers kick-off time

Aberdeen v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aberdeen v Rangers on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Aberdeen v Rangers on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 11:45am.

Aberdeen v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aberdeen (11/2) Draw (10/3) Rangers (1/2)*

