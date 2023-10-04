Barry Robson's side are bottom of Group G but a 2-1 away defeat to one of the favourites to win the competition in Eintracht Frankfurt is far from a nightmare result and they've got plenty of time to bounce back.

It looks as though it will be Aberdeen, HJK and PAOK scrapping it out for second place and passage to the knock out stages, which makes Thursday's home tie a vital opportunity to get three points on the board.

The Dons will be keen to make their recent momentum count but their visitors won't be short of confidence either as they're on course to win the Finnish top flight title with two games left to play.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki?

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023.

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki kick-off time

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

On the 12th October, discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, PPV Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki odds

More like this

