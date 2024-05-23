A selection of 21 players from the A-League have been drafted into a one-off squad to face Newcastle, including former PSV and Lyon defender Marcelo and ex-Udinese man Tolgay Arslan.

The A-League All Stars have formed for three prior friendlies and lost each of them, against Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona.

Newcastle are expected to field a weakened side given Kieran Trippier's injury scare during the first match of their controversial tour with nothing at stake – other than the further potential for fresh injuries.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch A-League All Stars v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is A-League All Stars v Newcastle?

A-League All Stars v Newcastle will take place on Friday 24th May 2024.

A-League All Stars v Newcastle kick-off time

A-League All Stars v Newcastle will kick off at 8:15am UK time.

How to watch A-League All Stars v Newcastle on TV and live stream

A-League All Stars v Newcastle will be shown live on NUFC TV.

NUFC TV is showing the game for a fee of £4.99 – or as part of a £7.99 package for both of their matches in Australia – while 2023/24 members and season ticket holders were offered free codes "but the redemption period for those codes has now closed."

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.