The Dubai Tennis Championships 2026 will serve up top-tier hard court action in the final weeks of February, with some of the world's best strutting their stuff at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre.

The WTA 1000 tournament has reached its final throes – Friday is semi-finals day and the winner will be crowned in Saturday's final.

2025 winner Mirra Andreeva saw her title defence end at the hands of Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals, while the top two players in the women's rankings – Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek – controversially pulled out at the last minute.

The ATP 500 event begins next week and will see British No. 1 Jack Draper back on court after spending the majority of 2026 sidelined with injury. The biggest names are missing and World No.7 Félix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed, which must have Draper eyeing a winning return to the tour.

Plenty, then, for tennis fans to get excited about and extensive coverage on Sky Sports throughout both the WTA and ATP tournaments.

Radio Times brings you the full order of play for the Dubai Tennis Championships 2026, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2026 order of play

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Thursday 19 February

Quarter-finals

From 3:15pm

Coco Gauff (USA) [3] v Alexandra Eala (PHL)

Antonia Ruzic (CRO) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [3]

Friday 20 February

Semi-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] v Amanda Anisimova (USA) [2]

Gauff/Eala v Ruzic v Svitolina

Dubai Tennis Championships 2026 schedule

WTA 1000

Round 1: Sunday 15 – Monday 16 February

Sunday 15 – Monday 16 February Round 2: Tuesday 17 February

Tuesday 17 February Round 3: Wednesday 18 February

Wednesday 18 February Quarter-finals: Thursday 19 February

Thursday 19 February Semi-finals: Friday 20 February

Friday 20 February Final: Friday 21 February

ATP 500

Round 1: Monday 23 February

Monday 23 February Round 2: Tuesday 24 February

Tuesday 24 February Round 3: Wednesday 25 February

Wednesday 25 February Quarter-finals: Thursday 26 February

Thursday 26 February Semi-finals (women): Friday 27 February

Friday 27 February Final: Saturday 28 February

How to watch Dubai Tennis Championships 2026 on TV and live stream in the UK

You can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2026 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.