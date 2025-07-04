Defending champion Tadej Pogačar is the favourite to be wearing the yellow jacket when the riders arrive in Paris at the end of July, but the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič will hope to have something to say about that.

For the first time since 2021, the Grand Depart is back on French soil as this year's Tour de France gets going in Lille.

Among the 21 stages that will wind across the country and finally head to Paris are six mountain stages and two time trials – with the biggest race in the cycling calendar set to thrill viewers again this year.

When does Tour de France 2025 start?

The race begins on Saturday 5th July 2025 in Lille, France.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 27th July 2025, with the final stage to be held in Paris, France.

Tour de France 2025 route and schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 5th July – 12:10pm

Stage 1: Lille to Lille, 184.9 km

Sunday 6th July – 11:15am

Stage 2: Lauwin‑Planque to Boulogne‑sur‑Mer, 209.1 km

Monday 7th July – 12:10pm

Stage 3: Valenciennes to Dunkirk, 178.3 km

Tuesday 8th July – 12:15pm

Stage 4: Amiens to Rouen, 174.2 km

Wednesday 9th July – 12:10pm

Stage 5: Caen to Caen (Individual Time-Trial), 33 km

Thursday 10th July – 11:35am

Stage 6: Bayeux to Vire Normandie, 201.5 km

Friday 11th July – 11:10am

Stage 7: Saint‑Malo to Guerlédan (Mûr‑de‑Bretagne), 197 km

Saturday 12th July – 12:10pm

Stage 8: Saint‑Méen‑le‑Grand to Laval, 171.4 km

Sunday 13th July – 12:10pm

Stage 9: Chinon to Châteauroux, 174.1 km

Monday 14th July – 12:10pm

Stage 10: Ennezat to Mont‑Dore, 165.3 km

Tuesday 15th July

Rest Day: Toulouse

Wednesday 16th July – 12:15pm

Stage 11: Toulouse to Toulouse, 156.8 km

Thursday 17th July – 12:10pm

Stage 12: Auch to Hautacam, 180.6 km

Friday 18th July – 12:10pm

Stage 13: Loudenvielle to Peyragudes (Mountain Time-Trial), 10.9 km

Saturday 19th July – 11am

Stage 14: Pau to Superbagnères, 182.6 km

Sunday 20th July – 12:10pm

Stage 15: Muret to Carcassonne, 169.3 km

Monday 21st July

Rest Day: Montpellier

Tuesday 22nd July – 11:10am

Stage 16: Montpellier to Mont Ventoux, 171.5 km

Wednesday 23rd July – 12:35pm

Stage 17: Bollène to Valence, 160.4 km

Thursday 24th July – 11:10am

Stage 18: Vif to Courchevel (Col de la Loze), 171.5 km

Friday 25th July – 12:10pm

Stage 19: Albertville to La Plagne, 129.9 km

Saturday 26th July – 11:05am

Stage 20: Nantua to Pontarlier, 184.2 km

Sunday 27th July – 3:10pm

Stage 21: Mantes‑la‑Ville to Paris (Champs‑Élysées), 132.3 km

