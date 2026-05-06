Nearly 200 of cycling's best and brightest riders will speed through the Italian countryside over the next month in the Giro d'Italia – the first cycling Grand Tour of 2026.

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The three-week race will start in Nesebar, on the Black Sea coast in Bulgaria, before heading to Italy and working its way to the finale in Rome at the end of May.

In the absence of Tadej Pogacar, all eyes will be on favourite Jonas Vingegaard as he looks to join the exclusive club of riders who have won all three Grand Tours.

Britain's Simon Yates is not returning to defend his 2025 title, having retired from cycling, but his brother Adam Yates is one to watch and could challenge Vingegaard for the pink jersey.

The Giro d'Italia never fails to deliver on drama – and the 109th edition of the much-loved race, which consists of 21 stages and 23 days, should be no different. The good news for UK fans is that there will be extensive coverage throughout.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2026.

Giro d'Italia 2026 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 live on TNT Sports and online via HBO Max, with coverage for each stage starting in the morning or early afternoon.

The Giro d'Italia 2026 runs from Friday 8 May 2026 until Sunday 31 May 2026 with coverage starting around lunchtime each day.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can tune in to watch on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard is the favourite. (Photo by Daniel Cole - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Daniel Cole - Pool/Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia 2026 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across TNT Sports and HBO Max throughout the Giro d'Italia, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

Giro d'Italia past winners

2010 : Ivan Basso

: Ivan Basso 2011 : Michele Scarponi

: Michele Scarponi 2012 : Ryder Hesjedal

: Ryder Hesjedal 2013 : Vincenzo Nibali

: Vincenzo Nibali 2014 : Nairo Quintana

: Nairo Quintana 2015 : Alberto Contador

: Alberto Contador 2016 : Vincenzo Nibali

: Vincenzo Nibali 2017 : Tom Dumoulin

: Tom Dumoulin 2018 : Chris Froome

: Chris Froome 2019 : Richard Carapaz

: Richard Carapaz 2020 : Tao Geoghegan Hart

: Tao Geoghegan Hart 2021 : Egan Bernal

: Egan Bernal 2022 : Jai Hindley

: Jai Hindley 2023 : Primož Roglič

: Primož Roglič 2024 : Tadej Pogačar

: Tadej Pogačar 2025: Simon Yates

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