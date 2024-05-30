2024 will mark the first time a major international cricket tournament will take place in the United States, with fans intrigued to witness the spectacle it could provide in the weeks to come.

Reigning champions England head Stateside in a bid to defend their crown from 2022, but it looks set to be a tough campaign for Jos Buttler and his men.

England were humbled and humiliated during their Cricket World Cup title defence in India towards the end of 2023 and have played little white-ball cricket since then.

RadioTimes.com brings you the start and end dates for the T20 World Cup 2024.

When does the T20 World Cup 2024 start?

The T20 World Cup 2024 starts on Saturday 1st June, although the first match begins in the early hours of Sunday 2nd June in UK time.

USA will face Canada in a North American grudge match as the tournament's opening game. The visitors will surely be determined to rain on the hosts' parade.

The game begins at 1:30am UK time.

When does the T20 World Cup 2024 end?

The T20 World Cup 2024 ends on Saturday 29th June after 55 matches across four weeks.

The showpiece final will begin at 3:30pm UK time, meaning England fans will have a favourable viewing window, should the reigning champions go all the way.

