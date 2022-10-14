T20 World Cup on TV: Sky coverage, channels and live stream
Your complete guide to T20 World Cup coverage on Sky, including channels and live stream details.
The T20 World Cup returns for a second year running with teams from across the globe convening Down Under for a celebration of superb white-ball talent.
The delayed 2020 tournament, which took place in 2021, means that cricket fans are being spoiled with tournaments in consecutive years.
This time around, reigning champions Australia are in action on home soil as they seek to defend their title.
Last year's runners-up New Zealand are also among the favourites, while England have experienced an overhaul with Jos Buttler taking over the captaincy from Eoin Morgan since last year.
Fans around the globe will be keen to soak up all the drama on TV if they can't make it to a string of iconic stadiums Down Under, and UK audiences must brace themselves for some early starts if they are to watch games live.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the T20 World Cup, including Sky TV and online coverage details and confirmed TV information for group stage games.
T20 World Cup on TV
You can watch every match of the tournament live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
T20 World Cup live stream
Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
T20 World Cup schedule this week
We have included the first round of fixtures below. Check out our full T20 World Cup fixtures page for details of matches all the way to the final.
First round
Men's tournament. All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Sunday 16th October
Sri Lanka v Namibia (Geelong, 5am)
UAE v Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)
Monday 17th October
West Indies v Scotland (Hobart, 5am)
Ireland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday 18th October
Namibia v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Sri Lanka v UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Wednesday 19th October
Scotland v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
West Indies v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Thursday 20th October
Sri Lanka v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Namibia v UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Friday 21st October
West Indies v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
Scotland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
