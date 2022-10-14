The delayed 2020 tournament, which took place in 2021, means that cricket fans are being spoiled with tournaments in consecutive years.

The T20 World Cup returns for a second year running with teams from across the globe convening Down Under for a celebration of superb white-ball talent.

This time around, reigning champions Australia are in action on home soil as they seek to defend their title.

Last year's runners-up New Zealand are also among the favourites, while England have experienced an overhaul with Jos Buttler taking over the captaincy from Eoin Morgan since last year.

Fans around the globe will be keen to soak up all the drama on TV if they can't make it to a string of iconic stadiums Down Under, and UK audiences must brace themselves for some early starts if they are to watch games live.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the T20 World Cup, including Sky TV and online coverage details and confirmed TV information for group stage games.

T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch every match of the tournament live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

T20 World Cup live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

T20 World Cup schedule this week

We have included the first round of fixtures below. Check out our full T20 World Cup fixtures page for details of matches all the way to the final.

First round

Men's tournament. All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sunday 16th October

Sri Lanka v Namibia (Geelong, 5am)

UAE v Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)

Monday 17th October

West Indies v Scotland (Hobart, 5am)

Ireland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday 18th October

Namibia v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Sri Lanka v UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Wednesday 19th October

Scotland v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

West Indies v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Thursday 20th October

Sri Lanka v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Namibia v UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Friday 21st October

West Indies v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

Scotland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

