Captain Jos Buttler can mark the first year of his captaincy with one of the biggest prizes in world cricket in Melbourne, just three years after Eoin Morgan guided the white-ball team to victory in the ODI Cricket World Cup.

England enter the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan this weekend knowing they could etch their names on both limited overs trophies.

England performed admirably to escape a group containing New Zealand and Australia before dispatching India in the semi-finals against the odds with 10 wickets to spare. Buttler and Alex Hales dominated proceedings, hitting the 168 target between them.

Pakistan won't have believed their fortune in the Super 12 stage. They looked set to exit before defeating the previously undefeated South Africa, who went on to lose against the Netherlands.

Babar Azam's team took full advantage of their place in the knockout rounds, leaving New Zealand in the dust by catching their 152 total with an over to spare.

Fans across the UK are likely to be able to tune in for the T20 World Cup on free-to-air TV if an expected deal is struck with another broadcaster.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Pakistan v England on TV and online.

When is Pakistan v England in the final?

Pakistan v England will take place on Sunday 13th November 2022.

The game takes place at the MCG in Melbourne.

Pakistan v England UK start time

Pakistan v England will begin at 8am.

The T20 World Cup final will be eagerly watched by fans across the world, with plenty of English fans set to forgo their Sunday morning lie-in.

What TV channel is Pakistan v England on?

We are awaiting confirmation that the T20 World Cup final will be shown on free-to-air TV.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Pakistan v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a lengthy contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pakistan v England odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Pakistan (13/10) England (8/13)*

For all the latest sports odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.