T20 World Cup fixtures today: Full schedule of matches (Sunday 16th October)
Your guide to T20 World Cup fixtures, including matches on today and the full tournament schedule.
The T20 World Cup has arrived for the second time in two years after the last edition of the tournament was delayed by COVID restrictions.
Reigning champions Australia are also the host nation for this edition of the white-ball showpiece spectacle, and will hope to keep the trophy from leaving their sandy shores.
England head into the tournament following a shake-up in 2022 with captain Jos Buttler leading the charge, not former top man Eoin Morgan.
However, the elite teams must be patient and wait for their opening matches with the first round set to determine which of the smaller nations will join the Super 12.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the T20 World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, dates and TV information.
T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures – TV schedule
Men's tournament. All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.
First round
Sunday 16th October
Sri Lanka v Namibia (Geelong, 5am)
UAE v Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)
Monday 17th October
West Indies v Scotland (Hobart, 5am)
Ireland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday 18th October
Namibia v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Sri Lanka v UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Wednesday 19th October
Scotland v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
West Indies v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Thursday 20th October
Sri Lanka v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Namibia v UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Friday 21st October
West Indies v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
Scotland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Super 12
Saturday 22nd October
New Zealand v Australia (Sydney, 8am)
England v Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)
Sunday 23rd October
A1 v B2 (Hobart, 5am)
India v Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Monday 24th October
Bangladesh v A2 (Hobart, 5am)
South Africa v B2 (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday 25th October
Australia v A1 (Perth, 12pm)
Wednesday 26th October
England v B2 (Melbourne, 5am)
New Zealand v Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Thursday 27th October
South Africa v Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am)
India v B2 (Sydney, 8am)
Pakistan v B1 (Perth, 12pm)
Friday 28th October
Afghanistan v B2 (Melbourne, 5am)
England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)
Saturday 29th October
New Zealand v A1 (Sydney, 9am)
Sunday 30th October
Bangladesh v B1 (Brisbane, 3am)
Pakistan v A2 (Perth, 7am)
India v South Africa (Perth, 11am)
Monday 31st October
Australia v B2 (Brisbane, 8am)
Tuesday 1st November
Afghanistan v A1 (Brisbane, 4am)
England v New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)
Wednesday 2nd November
B1 v A2 (Adelaide, 4am)
India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)
Thursday 3rd November
Pakistan v South Africa (Sydney, 8am)
Friday 4th November
New Zealand v B2 (Adelaide, 4am)
Australia v Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)
Saturday 5th November
England v A1 (Sydney, 8am)
Sunday 6th November
South Africa v A1 (Adelaide, 12am) – Sat night into Sun morning
Pakistan v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am)
India v B1 (Melbourne, 8am)
Knockout stages
Wednesday 9th November
Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)
Thursday 10th November
Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)
Sunday 13th November
Final (Melbourne, 8am)
