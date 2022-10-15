Reigning champions Australia are also the host nation for this edition of the white-ball showpiece spectacle, and will hope to keep the trophy from leaving their sandy shores.

The T20 World Cup has arrived for the second time in two years after the last edition of the tournament was delayed by COVID restrictions.

England head into the tournament following a shake-up in 2022 with captain Jos Buttler leading the charge, not former top man Eoin Morgan.

However, the elite teams must be patient and wait for their opening matches with the first round set to determine which of the smaller nations will join the Super 12.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the T20 World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, dates and TV information.

T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures – TV schedule

Men's tournament. All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.

First round

Sunday 16th October

Sri Lanka v Namibia (Geelong, 5am)

UAE v Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)

Monday 17th October

West Indies v Scotland (Hobart, 5am)

Ireland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday 18th October

Namibia v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Sri Lanka v UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Wednesday 19th October

Scotland v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

West Indies v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Thursday 20th October

Sri Lanka v Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Namibia v UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Friday 21st October

West Indies v Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

Scotland v Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Super 12

Saturday 22nd October

New Zealand v Australia (Sydney, 8am)

England v Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)

Sunday 23rd October

A1 v B2 (Hobart, 5am)

India v Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Monday 24th October

Bangladesh v A2 (Hobart, 5am)

South Africa v B2 (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday 25th October

Australia v A1 (Perth, 12pm)

Wednesday 26th October

England v B2 (Melbourne, 5am)

New Zealand v Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Thursday 27th October

South Africa v Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am)

India v B2 (Sydney, 8am)

Pakistan v B1 (Perth, 12pm)

Friday 28th October

Afghanistan v B2 (Melbourne, 5am)

England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)

Saturday 29th October

New Zealand v A1 (Sydney, 9am)

Sunday 30th October

Bangladesh v B1 (Brisbane, 3am)

Pakistan v A2 (Perth, 7am)

India v South Africa (Perth, 11am)

Monday 31st October

Australia v B2 (Brisbane, 8am)

Tuesday 1st November

Afghanistan v A1 (Brisbane, 4am)

England v New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)

Wednesday 2nd November

B1 v A2 (Adelaide, 4am)

India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)

Thursday 3rd November

Pakistan v South Africa (Sydney, 8am)

Friday 4th November

New Zealand v B2 (Adelaide, 4am)

Australia v Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)

Saturday 5th November

England v A1 (Sydney, 8am)

Sunday 6th November

South Africa v A1 (Adelaide, 12am) – Sat night into Sun morning

Pakistan v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am)

India v B1 (Melbourne, 8am)

Knockout stages

Wednesday 9th November

Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)

Thursday 10th November

Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)

Sunday 13th November

Final (Melbourne, 8am)

