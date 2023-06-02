Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendan McCullum have galvanised the squad and transformed their fortunes since the last Ashes showdown between the teams in 2021/22.

A big summer of cricket has arrived with England at the heart of the action as The Ashes approach.

England have kick-started the summer with a one-off Test against Ireland and the result feels like a formality on the second day with England hitting the 300 mark with just one wicket downed.

Given the four-day nature of the Test, Stokes will be determined to wrap up the match with a victory in good time as opposed to rattling on through England's arsenal of ferocious batters in a quest to break records.

However, not every team settles for a commanding lead. Throughout the history of the game, some teams have simply gone on... and on... and on... approaching the 1,000-run innings milestone that has never been achieved on the international stage.

RadioTimes.com brings you the highest Test match scores of all time from the international game.

Highest Test innings scores of all time

5. Pakistan – 765/6d

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, February 2009 (Karachi)

Sri Lanka kick-started the match by declaring on 644/7d, only to sit back and watch Pakistan captain Younis Khan motor up a 313 total before being bowled after facing 568 balls. Kamran Akmal came in at No.7 with 158 not out before Pakistan declared on 765/6d. Sri Lanka sat on 144/5 in their second innings before time expired and the game ended in a draw.

4. West Indies – 790/3d

West Indies v Pakistan, February 1958 (Kingston)

Pakistan racked up a solid total of 328 in their first innings before West Indies's opener Conrad Hunte struck 260 before being run out in Kingston. The legendary Garfield Sobers stepped in at No.3 to rack up 365 alongside Hunte to set West Indies on the track to victory. They declared on 790/3d and wiped out the Pakistan batting line-up for 288 to win the match by an innings and 174 runs.

3. England – 849

West Indies v England, April 1930 (Kingston)

Opener Andy Sandham clearly had nowhere to be that week in 1930. He dug in to face 640 balls, more than 100 full overs' worth of deliveries, and converted that into a 325 score before being bowled. Nine of the England line-up racked up 20 or more before finishing up with 849. West Indies racked up 286 all out, England declared on 272 in their second innings and West Indies picked up 408/5 before time ran out and the match ended in a draw.

2. England – 903/7d

England v Australia, August 1938 (The Oval)

Australia led the 1938 Ashes series 1-0 after four Tests following two draws and a match abandoned without a ball bowled. Could England produce a big performance to fend off a winless series defeat? Leonard Hutton decided 'yes'. Hutton struck 364 from a monstrous 847 balls faced, while Maurice Leyland and Joe Hardstaff picked up 187 and 169 respectively. Australia hit 201 in their first innings and followed on to exchange their 10 wickets for just 123 runs in their second innings. England won by an innings and 579 runs.

1. Sri Lanka – 952/6d

Sri Lanka v India, August 1997 (Colombo RPS)

Neither side came back to the crease after each of their first innings in this one. India struck 537/8 with three players collecting centuries before they declared. Sri Lanka had no intention of allowing India back in to bat. Sanath Jayasuriya picked up 340 runs from 578 balls while No.3 Roshan Mahanama took 225. The pair stayed at the crease for two whole days together, uninterrupted. Others in the team recorded 126, 86, 66, 26, 14 and 11 to secure the highest scoring innings in Test cricket: 952/6. Unfortunately for the Sri Lankans, the game would've taken approximately five years to complete, as opposed to the five-day window afforded to them. The match ended as a draw.

