All-rounder Stokes has been a ray of light in a dark period for English cricket. He took a four-month break from the sport last year as he battled with his mental health.

Ben Stokes begins life as the new England Test captain as he leads the national side into a series against New Zealand across the UK.

The 30-year-old was thrown into the deep end upon his return to action as England were demolished 4-0 in the 2021/22 Ashes series in Australia. Stokes will hope he can shake off the rust and step back up to his finest form this summer after showing glimpses of greatness Down Under.

Former captain Joe Root will hope for a big display this week as he begins life after the captaincy, while veteran bowling superstars James Anderson and Stuart Broad return to the side after being controversially axed for the tour of the West Indies at the start of the year.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has overseen a bright spell in charge of his country with 21 Test victories from his 35 matches so far, with only eight defeats. New Zealand have lost just three of their last 18 Test matches and arrive on British soil hoping to spoil countryman Brendon McCullum's debut Test series as the new England coach.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v New Zealand in a big summer of cricket.

When are England v New Zealand Test matches?

The upcoming first Test will take place between Thursday 2nd June 2022 and Monday 6th June 2022.

The Test matches are scheduled to run from Thursday 2nd June 2022 to Monday 27th June 2022.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is England v New Zealand in the UK?

Play starts at 11am each morning with up to 15 days' worth of Test match action set to go down over a four-week period.

New Zealand's tour of England will provide a fascinating spectacle to kick off a big summer of cricket for the England team.

England v New Zealand TV schedule

The England v New Zealand Test schedule is as follows:

1st Test – 2nd-6th June (Lord's, London)

2nd Test – 10th-14th June (Trent Bridge, Nottingham)

3rd Test – 23rd-27th June (Headingley, Leeds)

How to watch England v New Zealand on TV

You can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket 45 minutes before the start of play for each match. Coverage on the opening day of the first Test starts an hour beforehand.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v New Zealand online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England v New Zealand on radio

BBC has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of New Zealand's tour of England with the Test Match Special team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of every Test match.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra with coverage of the first day of each Test starting at 10:25am and subsequent days from 10:15am.

