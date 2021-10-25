England v Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021: Watch live on TV, UK time

England will be going into their next T20 World Cup 2021 match against Bangladesh on a high, having won a long-awaited rematch against reigning champions West Indies.

West Indies famously snatched the title away in the last over back in 2016, but the result wasn’t quite as close when the two teams met again for their first match of the tournament.

ICC T20I rankings leaders England capped the West Indies score at 55, a target they were able to catch in only 8.2 overs.

It was a different story for Bangladesh, however, who played well in a tricky game against Sri Lanka but were ultimately unable to restrict their rivals’ batting and eventually lost by five wickets.

At no.5 in the world, Bangladesh are sure to put up a good fight, especially with Eoin Morgan missing many of his key players – so whatever the result there’s sure to be an excellent game of cricket live on Sky Sports this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch England v Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup including TV channel information, date and time.

What time does England v Bangladesh start at T20 World Cup?

England v Bangladesh starts at 11am UK time on Wednesday 27th October 2021.

Each team plays a match every few days in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, so keep an eye on our T20 World Cup 2021 TV schedule guide for all the dates and times.

Watch England v Bangladesh at T20 World Cup on TV

You can watch England v Bangladesh live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Live coverage of the match starts at 11:30am.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

