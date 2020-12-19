Canelo hasn't set foot in the ring since November 2019 when he defeated Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO Light Heavyweight title, while high profile fights against the likes of Gennady Golovkin and British aces Amir Khan, Liam Smith and Rocky Fielding have all lined his path in recent years.

Smith is the latest star to challenge Canelo, and goes into the encounter brimming with confidence.

The Liverpool-born fighter is undefeated in 27 bouts with a 100 per cent winning record including triumphs over Fielding, George Groves and John Ryder, though he too is yet to fight in 2020.

Check out all the latest details about Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith.

A world of sport in one place

Canelo v Smith will take place on Saturday 19th December 2020, but UK fans must wait until the early hours of Sunday 20th December to enjoy the action.

A number of Canelo fights have been proposed this year in lockdown, but none have come to fruition aside from this enticing bout with Smith.

What time is Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith?

The main event – Canelo v Smith – is expected to go ahead from 4:30am in the early hours of Sunday once the men have completed their ring walks.

The undercard will begin at around 1am with a range of fighters on display building up to the big one.

Where is Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith held?

The encounter will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Remarkably for 2020, a big crowd will be in attendance, with up to 10,000 boxing fans being permitted to soak up the action inside the arena.

Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith undercard

The full Canelo v Smith undercard is as follows:

Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith – WBA, WBC and The Ring Super-Middleweight titles

Marc Castro v TBA – Super Featherweight bout

Alexis Espino v Ashton Sykes – Super-Middleweight bout

Austin Williams v Isiah Jones – Middleweight bout

Christian Alan Gomez Duran v Angel Hernandez – Welterweight bout

Alexis Moline v TBA – Featherweight bout

Raymond Ford v Robert Greenwood – Featherweight bout

Watch Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith in UK

Fans can tune in to watch the action live on DAZN in the UK following the service's launch on this side of the Atlantic.

DAZN costs just £1.99 per month and can be cancelled whenever you like.

You can watch the service live on a host of smart TVs, laptops, desktop and mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Watch Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith in USA

US fans can watch the event live in the US via DAZN.

The service comes with its own prices and packages in the US, with Matchroom Boxing fights, including Anthony Joshua showdowns, to take place on the platform.

