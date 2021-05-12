How to watch British Masters 2021 golf – TV channel, live stream, schedule

The British Masters get underway this week with the tournament hosted by Danny Willett.

British star Willett – who once sat ninth in the world rankings after winning The Masters in 2016 – is keen to get back in the swing of things after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year.

He was set back for several weeks while he fought to regain his fitness, but will assume hosting duties for the British Masters as players gather at The Belfry.

The European Tour event obviously won’t draw in the big US superstar names, but plenty of continental stars are in the hunt for glory.

Last year’s runner-up Rasmus Hojgaard is expected to be in contention by Saturday but the beauty of the tournament lies in its unpredictability, with a number of players primed to make a name for themselves.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the British Masters 2021 including how to watch on TV and live stream across Sky Sports, plus all the times.

When is the British Masters 2021?

The British Masters takes place between Wednesday 12th May 2021 and Saturday 15th May 2021.

The tournament went ahead later in the year during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to watch and live stream the British Masters 2021

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

British Masters 2021 TV schedule and times

Wednesday 12th May

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 1:30pm

Thursday 13th May

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 1:30pm

Friday 14th May

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 1:30pm

Saturday 15th May

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 12:30pm

For all the highlights times, check out our guide below.

Where is the British Masters 2021 course?

The event will take place at The Belfry hotel in Wishaw, Warwickshire on the Brabazon Course.

It’s the first time the tournament has been played at the Belfry since 2008, after which it took a break from the European Tour calendar. The six most recent events have been held at five different courses.

Who won the British Masters in 2020?

The 2020 British Masters was won by Italian Renato Paratore with an 18-under score and three-shot margin of victory over Danish ace Rasmus Hojgaard.

Lee Westwood hosted the 2020 tournament at Close House in Northumberland, just west of Newcastle, but finished the tournament with a disappointing eight-over score in 70th position.

